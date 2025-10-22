Uganda: Nira Launches National Identification Enrolment and Renewal Exercise for Ugandans in Somalia

The National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) has officially launched a targeted national identification enrolment and renewal exercise for Ugandan citizens and Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) personnel serving in Somalia.

The exercise, which commenced on Monday, forms part of NIRA's broader nationwide initiative to renew expired National Identification Cards (IDs) and register new applicants, in line with the provisions of the Registration of Persons Act (ROPA) 2015.

The programme seeks to ensure that all Ugandan citizens, including those stationed outside the country, are properly registered and have access to their national identification documents.

Among those who participated in the launch was the AUSSOM Force Commander, Lt Gen Sam Kavuma, who urged all Ugandans in Somalia to seize the opportunity to renew or register for their National IDs.

"I encourage every Ugandan here to come forward and renew their National ID. It is a vital document that connects you to your country,"Kavuma said.

The Commander of Sector One in Somalia, Brig Gen Joseph Musoke Ssemwanga, commended NIRA and the UPDF leadership for prioritising troops serving in mission areas. He encouraged the personnel to renew their National IDs promptly to continue enjoying the benefits of the national identification system, including verification of voting eligibility, particularly for those scheduled to return to Uganda during the upcoming election period.

According to Colonel Richard Kukundakwe, the NIRA team leader, the ongoing mass registration and renewal campaign targets over 15.8 million Ugandans with IDs due for renewal, as well as more than 15 million childrenrequiring first-time registration. He emphasized that the exercise is a critical tool for national planning, security, and service delivery.

"Special Interest Groups (SIGs), including UPDF personnel, are equally entitled to register, renew, and obtain National IDs like all other Ugandans. For those stationed outside the country, particularly in areas supporting regional peacekeeping and security operations, we are conducting the renewal exercise through a secure and targeted outreach approach to guarantee inclusion," Kukundakwe said.

The exercise, which will run for twelve days, is expected to cover more than 10,000 Ugandan citizens, both military and civilian, currently operating in Somalia.

This initiative underscores NIRA's commitment to ensuring that every Ugandan, regardless of their location, can participate fully in civic life and benefit from government services linked to the national identification system.