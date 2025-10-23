Central Africa: Joint Statement on the Third Meeting of the Joint Security Coordination Mechanism for the Peace Agreement between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Rwanda

22 October 2025
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Republic of Rwanda, the State of Qatar, and the African Union Commission on the occasion of the third Joint Security Coordination Mechanism meeting held this week in Washington, D.C.

On October 21-22, 2025, representatives from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Republic of Rwanda, along with the United States, the State of Qatar, and the African Union Commission convened the third meeting of the Joint Security Coordination Mechanism (JSCM) in Washington, D.C. to advance the implementation of the Washington Peace Agreement signed on June 27, 2025.

JSCM members reaffirmed their commitment to the Operations Order (OPORD), which serves as the implementation plan for advancing the Concept of Operations (CONOPS) negotiated during the previous JSCM and finalized at the Joint Oversight Committee (JOC) meeting on October 1.

Participants reviewed progress since the September 17-18 JSCM and the October 1 JOC meetings, including efforts under Phase 1 of the OPORD, which focused on preparation through threat analysis and information sharing. Building on this foundation, the parties coordinated specific actions to lay the groundwork toward neutralizing the FDLR and lifting Rwanda’s defensive measures.

JSCM members planned to monitor progress and address challenges, as well as confirmed the fourth JSCM would be held on November 19-20.

The Governments of the DRC and Rwanda expressed their appreciation to the United States, Qatar, and the African Union for their continued support and facilitation of the peace process.

All participants remain committed to advancing durable peace and stability in eastern DRC and the Great Lakes region.

