Zimbabwe: ZCTU Threatens Mass Action Over Zanu-PF Plan to Extend Mnangagwa's Term

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has condemned plans by the ruling Zanu PF party to amend the Constitution and extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's tenure, describing the proposal as a betrayal of democracy and a "setback for the nation."

Mnangagwa's loyalists are pushing to delay the 2028 general elections and extend his rule to 2030, a move that has sparked growing criticism from opposition parties, civil society, and now the country's largest labour federation.

In a statement, ZCTU Secretary General Tirivanhu Marimo said the proposed constitutional amendment violates fundamental principles of democracy, constitutionalism and respect for the rule of law.

"It is not in the interest of ordinary workers or citizens for the Constitution, the supreme law of the land, to be mutilated to serve selfish individual ambitions. Such actions risk plunging the nation into political instability and chaos, eroding confidence in governance systems and undermining production, investment, economic growth and job creation," Marimo said.

He added that Zimbabwe has many capable leaders who could take over the presidency when Mnangagwa's second and final term ends in 2028.

"No one is irreplaceable or immortal, and we should avoid creating idols and demigods in the country. The presidency is sacrosanct and must not be adulterated through unholy constitutional departures fronted by cheerleaders and political vultures void of the interests of the grassroots," the ZCTU Secretary General said.

Marimo warned that Zimbabwe must not follow the path of African nations such as Uganda, Rwanda, Ivory Coast, Burundi, Chad, and the Republic of Congo, where leaders have altered constitutions to prolong their rule.

The labour body said it would soon begin nationwide consultations with workers and citizens to determine the next course of action and vowed to resist the proposed constitutional changes through possible mass action.

"We are not short of solutions to defend the democratic turf and we are prepared to flood the streets if ZANU-PF remains stubborn on the dishonourable 2030 agenda.

"As a matter of principle, the ZCTU will always stand on the side of democracy, constitutionalism, and the people of Zimbabwe. We reaffirm that the Constitution must remain the unshakeable framework guiding our nation's governance, not a tool of political convenience," added Marimo.