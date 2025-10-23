Africa: Kenya Leads East Africa's Energy Consumption, Renewables

Nairobi — Kenya has topped the East African Community (EAC) in energy consumption and renewable energy generation, according to the latest Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority's (EPRA) Energy and Petroleum Statistics Report.

The report shows Kenya recorded the region's highest electricity peak demand of 2,316 megawatts (MW), up from 2,177 MW in 2024, surpassing Tanzania's 1,944 MW, Uganda's 1,176 MW, and Rwanda's 262 MW.

The Democratic Republic of Congo followed closely with 2,174 MW, while Zanzibar registered 131 MW.

Kenya's installed capacity stood at 3,192 MW, ranking third regionally after DRC's 3,238.9 MW and Tanzania's 3,091.7 MW.

However, Kenya dominated in renewable energy, with geothermal power accounting for 940 MW, representing 100 percent of the region's geothermal capacity.

"Kenya has continued to strengthen its position as a continental leader in green energy, with renewable sources accounting for 80.17 percent of the electricity mix in the year under review," the report states.

"This remarkable energy mix underscores our commitment to sustainability and resilience in the sector."

Regionally, renewable energy accounted for 81 percent of total installed capacity across the East African Community, with hydropower leading at 65.15 percent.

Kenya, however, maintained the most diversified energy mix, combining geothermal, wind, solar, and hydro resources.