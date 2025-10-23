Rwanda: Crime Prevention a Development Imperative, Says Justice Minister

The Minister of Justice, Emmanuel Ugirashebuja, has emphasized that preventing crime should not be regarded solely as a security objective but as a crucial component of Rwanda's development agenda.

"Preventing crime is not only a security objective but also a development imperative," Ugirashebuja said on Wednesday, October 22, during a Stakeholders' Dialogue on Strengthening Crime Prevention Strategies held at Kigali Serena Hotel.

"Every crime prevented safeguards human rights, protects economic assets, and fosters public trust."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The dialogue, organized by the Ministry of Justice in collaboration with other judicial institutions and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), served as a follow-up to the 10th Justice, Reconciliation, Law and Order Sector (JRLOS) Peer Review and UPR Retreat.

Ugirashebuja said Rwanda continues to demonstrate a strong commitment to preventing crime through robust institutional, legal, and policy mechanisms.

"As crime evolves, so must our response, guided by evidence, cooperation, and a shared resolve to uphold safety, integrity, and justice," he noted.

Coordinated justice approach

During a panel discussion on Crime Prevention: Forward-looking Approaches to Achieve NST2 Targets, Ugirashebuja underscored the central coordinating role of the Ministry of Justice within the Justice, Reconciliation, Law and Order Sector (JRLOS).

"The Ministry of Justice coordinates all segments of the justice sector to avoid duplication and ensure that every action aligns with a common vision," he said. "Having a comprehensive policy framework allows us to define where we want to go and how to get there."

He added that the forthcoming National Crime Prevention Strategy would fill an existing policy gap, complementing frameworks such as the Criminal Justice Policy and the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Policy.

The Minister also underscored the importance of continuous evidence-based legal reform through institutions like the Institute of Legal Practice and Development (ILPD) and the Law Reform Commission, which ensure laws remain relevant to emerging realities.

Deputy Inspector General of Rwanda National Police Jeanne Chantal Ujeneza said the law enforcement agency has transitioned from a reactive to a proactive, technology-driven approach to crime prevention.

"Traditionally, policing was reactive; we responded after crimes had occurred," Ujeneza said. "Today, we focus on addressing root causes through family involvement, community partnerships, and youth engagement."

She stressed that crime prevention must extend beyond policing, involving collaboration with social and economic sectors to tackle factors such as unemployment, poor infrastructure, and limited education, conditions that often contribute to criminal behavior.

"Improved infrastructure, like street lighting, reduces dark spots that attract criminals," Ujeneza said. "Social interventions such as sports, mentorship, and community initiatives also keep youth meaningfully engaged."

She added that the police are expanding the use of CCTV networks, drones, and crime analytics to identify hotspots and improve resource deployment. "Crime prevention must evolve with technology," she added. "We are moving toward data-driven, intelligence-led policing supported by regional cooperation through EAPCCO and INTERPOL."

Technology and data at the core of prevention

Jean Marie Twagirayezu, Director General for Crime Investigation at the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), emphasised a preventive approach that focuses on three pillars: addressing existing crime trends, tackling root causes, and overcoming operational challenges.

"Our work prioritizes crime intelligence analysis, investigation, the use of modern technologies, and community engagement," he said. "We collect and analyze intelligence to predict and prevent threats before they escalate."

Twagirayezu added that RIB is investing in cyber labs, digital forensics, and drone surveillance to counter high-tech crimes like cyber fraud and financial fraud. "Preventive investigation means going beyond the crime at hand, using information to detect potential threats and identify patterns," he explained.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He stressed that crime prevention requires joint efforts among law enforcement agencies, financial institutions, telecom companies, and communities.

Rehabilitation as a prevention tool

For Evariste Murenzi, the Commissioner General of the Rwanda Correctional Service (RCS), rehabilitation and reintegration are key to reducing repeat offenders and promoting long-term public safety.

"Rehabilitation begins inside correctional facilities," he noted. "We assess offenders based on their background and design tailored programs to promote positive change."

He cited ongoing initiatives such as vocational training, conflict resolution programs, halfway homes, and restorative justice dialogues between victims and offenders. "Our correctional centres have become transformation hubs," Murenzi said.