The Commander of the Somali National Army's Land Forces, Major General Sahal Abdullahi Omar (General Khalid), participated in the 2025 Land Forces Commanders Symposium held in Kigali, Rwanda.
The high-level international forum brought together land forces commanders from across Africa and other parts of the world. The symposium focused on unifying leadership visions, strengthening security cooperation, and advancing sustainable peace and stability both regionally and globally.
In his address to the symposium, General Khalid emphasized that security and peace are rooted in unified leadership, modern strategic approaches, and robust military cooperation.
He reaffirmed the commitment of the Somali National Army to align with and contribute to this new strategic direction, aspiring to be among the leading forces in regional and international military collaboration.
The participation of Somalia in such forums marks a continued step towards deeper regional integration and military professionalism as the country rebuilds its defense institutions and enhances its role in continental security matters.