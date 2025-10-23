Sudan: Cabinet Affairs Minister Affirms Stability in Kassala and Reveals Plans for Cooperation With Eritrea

Government of Hope Pledges to Improve IDP Conditions and Promote Development in Kassala

- Minister of Cabinet Affairs Dr. Lamia Abdelgafar announced an upcoming visit by Prime Minister Dr. Kamal Idris to Kassala State to hold consultations with the state government on major joint production projects between Sudan and Eritrea, as well as other development initiatives under the Government of Hope program.

Dr. Lamia chaired a joint meeting of the Kassala State Security Committee and the Council of Ministers, during which she reviewed the state's stable security situation since 2024 and praised its efforts in improving education and healthcare services and in combating epidemics such as cholera, dengue, and malaria.

She also commended the success of the current agricultural season, which is expected to yield more than ten million sacks of sorghum, contributing to food security in Kassala and other states.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Lamia Abdelgafar: Kassala as a Model of Stability and Community-Government Partnership

Following the meeting, held at the Kassala State Secretariat, Dr. Lamia explained that her visit came as part of an inspection tour covering Al-Gadarif and Al-Gezira States, aimed at strengthening coordination and communication between the Government of Hope and the state governments.

She was accompanied by Minister of Animal Resources Prof. Ahmed Al-Tijani Abdelrahim, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture and Information Dr. Graham Abdel-Gadir, and Director of Health Emergencies at the Federal Ministry of Health Dr. Montasir Mohamed Ibrahim.

The minister praised Kassala State for hosting over four million displaced persons (IDPs) from Khartoum, Al-Gezira and Sennar States, accommodating them in 69 shelters, which have now been reduced to just two centers thanks to effective coordination among government bodies, local communities, and humanitarian organizations involved in the voluntary return program.

Cabinet Affairs Minister: Sudan-Eritrea Production Projects within the Government of Hope Plan

Dr. Lamia reaffirmed the Government of Hope's commitment to supporting voluntary return programs and ensuring the provision of essential services for displaced persons, particularly students--stressing that this is a national duty toward those who endured the suffering of displacement caused by the practices of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan External Relations Eritrea By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

During her visit to one of the IDP centers in Kassala, accompanied by the state Wali (governor) and a number of senior officials, she listened to the concerns of the IDPs, reaffirming the federal government's determination, in coordination with the state government, to address all challenges they face.

She further highlighted ongoing coordination with the Ministry of Animal Resources on joint projects in border areas, including the establishment of livestock quarantine facilities, slaughterhouses, and a livestock production city in the free zone, in addition to other initiatives aimed at improving the livelihoods of Kassala residents.

The minister also expressed appreciation for Kassala State's contribution to higher education, noting that the state currently hosts more than 30 universities and medical colleges, has graduated a large number of doctors and specialists, and continues to provide qualified healthcare personnel to support medical services across all states of Sudan.