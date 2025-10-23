Somalia: Galmudug Regional Forces Kill Five Al-Shabaab Militants in Central Somalia Operation

23 October 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Egaras, Somalia — Somali regional forces in Galmudug said Thursday they killed at least five Al-Shabaab militants in a night raid on insurgent hideouts in the central Galgaduud region.

The operation, carried out by the Galmudug Darawiish forces -- specifically the Galayr unit -- targeted areas around Ceelahelay and Dhaban-dhulkuheys, near the town of Ceelgaras, according to security officials.

"The operation was successful. We killed five militants and injured several others, including the area commander for Ceelgaras," a Galmudug military officer told Somalia's national broadcaster.

Fighting was still reported early Thursday in villages close to Ceelgaras as troops continued to pursue fleeing militants.

Residents said Al-Shabaab fighters had abandoned their positions after the surprise assault, retreating into nearby rural areas.

Regional officials vowed to sustain their military campaign until the militant group, which has waged a years-long insurgency across Somalia, is completely flushed out of Galmudug territory.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.