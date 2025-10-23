Somalia: Galmudug Regional Forces Kill Five Al-Shabaab Militants in Central Somalia Operation

Egaras, Somalia — Somali regional forces in Galmudug said Thursday they killed at least five Al-Shabaab militants in a night raid on insurgent hideouts in the central Galgaduud region.

The operation, carried out by the Galmudug Darawiish forces -- specifically the Galayr unit -- targeted areas around Ceelahelay and Dhaban-dhulkuheys, near the town of Ceelgaras, according to security officials.

"The operation was successful. We killed five militants and injured several others, including the area commander for Ceelgaras," a Galmudug military officer told Somalia's national broadcaster.

Fighting was still reported early Thursday in villages close to Ceelgaras as troops continued to pursue fleeing militants.

Residents said Al-Shabaab fighters had abandoned their positions after the surprise assault, retreating into nearby rural areas.

Regional officials vowed to sustain their military campaign until the militant group, which has waged a years-long insurgency across Somalia, is completely flushed out of Galmudug territory.