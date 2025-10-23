South Africa: Special Schools in Kwazulu-Natal to Stay Closed

Parents demand buses, more staff and a hostel

The KwaZulu-Natal department of education has paid subsidies to special schools which had been delayed.

Schools had been closed by parents and the South African Association for Special Education (SANASE) in protest against the late payment.

Parents and SANASE say the schools will remain closed until their other demands are met.

Special schools in KwaZulu-Natal are to stay closed until the provincial education department meets the demands of schools and parents, the South African Association for Special Education (SANASE) said today.

Schools for children with special needs in the province did not open on 13 October after the holidays because of the late payment of funds due to them by the provincial education department.

Ten days later, on Wednesday, KwaZulu-Natal education department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi announced that the schools had received "the necessary funding in accordance with the national norms and standards for school funding." Mahlambi said the department was "aware of delays" in the payment process and was "working diligently to ensure timely and consistent payment".

"We further encourage school management teams in 76 special schools in the province to engage with their district offices should there be any concerns regarding their funding allocations," said Mahlambi.

But SANASE deputy chairperson Khehla Khumalo said that although funds had been paid, the schools would remain closed because other issues had still not been addressed, especially transport and shortages of staff. He said some parents could not afford to pay for suitable learner transport.

"We want them to allocate buses to each and every school - even if it's one bus per school," said Khumalo.

Parent Sanelisiwe Mazibuko said she supported the continued closure of the schools. She said special scholar transport was vital for the learners because they could not deal with public transport unless they were accompanied.

"We want the department of education in KwaZulu-Natal to call a mass meeting that will include parents, teachers and school governing bodies so that they will explain why they are undermining us," said Mazibuko.

Nozipho Buthelezi, head of the school governing body at Inkanyiso Special School in Vryheid, confirmed that the payments had been made by the department. But, she said, the protest would continue until the department met their other needs. She said parents wanted a hostel for the learners. "Currently, the learners are sharing a hostel with their neighbouring high school."

They also want more support staff and posts for a psychologist, nurses, occupational therapists, and social workers.

In March 2023, parents from 74 special schools in the province kept their children from school for two months in protest, complaining that the provincial department was neglecting special schools. In April this year, learners marched to the Premier's office with parents and teachers. Learners returned to class when the department promised to provide new buses and more funds for support staff.