South Africa: Puppets Charm Adults With Disabilities

Cape Town Association for the Physically Disabled hosted a puppet show in Stellenbosch

An interactive puppet show presented by the Cape Town Association for the Physically Disabled (APD) charmed a group of adults with intellectual disabilities on 17 October.

Cape Town APD, a non-profit social development organisation, hosts puppet shows throughout the year and uses puppets to educate people with disabilities. On Friday, at Huis Horison in Stellenbosch, three puppets - Sunny, Benny, and Ms Bubbles - "discussed" manners, kindness and good hygiene.

Melissa Adams, a social worker at the organisation, said the puppet shows are scripted according to the needs of the specific audience.

Adams said they were surprised by the audience's reaction, which was jubilant with cheering throughout the show, and members of the audience eagerly answering questions from the presenters.

"We didn't expect them to receive us the way they did ... We enjoyed it very much," Adams said afterwards.

The APD holds educational workshops in special schools and residences for disabled people.

Bongani Yamba, community development practitioner at the APD, said one of the main focuses of the APD is to assess the needs of its clients, who have physical disabilities, and help them with learnerships and employment opportunities.

"We need to equip them. We need to ensure they benefit from such opportunities," he said.

The APD has been facing funding challenges, said Adams. Other than puppet shows, on a day-to-day basis social workers in the organisation work in various areas in Cape Town, including Khayelitsha, Delft, Heideveld, Retreat and Dunoon.

There are about 12 social workers working for APD. "We have so many areas to cover," said Adams.

She said that after the Covid pandemic, funding for the organisation dried up. They can no longer stock basics, such as the food and nappies they bring their clients.

"Clients are relying on us ... We feel bad when we tell the client we don't have food in the food bank because we don't have funds," she said.

To raise some funds, they will be hosting a Boogie Night fundraiser at the Artscape in November.