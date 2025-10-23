Nairobi — The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has issued a heavy rainfall advisory warning of intensified downpours in several parts of the country beginning Thursday, October 23, through Wednesday, October 30.

The heavy rainfall marks the likely onset of the October-November-December (OND) short rains in many areas.

In Advisory No. 03/2025, issued at 11am on Wednesday, KMD indicated that rainfall currently affecting parts of the Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, and Highlands West of the Rift Valley is expected to intensify to over 30mm within 24 hours, spreading to the Highlands East of the Rift Valley (including Nairobi) and the South-Eastern Lowlands from Thursday afternoon.

"The heavy rainfall is expected to continue and extend to parts of the North-Eastern region from Thursday, 30th October 2025. This is likely to mark the onset of the short rains season (OND) over several parts of the country, except parts of the South-Eastern Lowlands and the Coast," the advisory copied to state and non-state actors noted.

The department categorized the advisory as medium-level, with a moderate probability of occurrence (33-66 per cent chance).

KMD listed affected counties to include Kisumu, Homa Bay, Siaya, Migori, Busia, Kisii, Nyamira, Nandi, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Narok and Baringo.

The agency also listed Nakuru, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, Turkana, Isiolo, Samburu, Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Nyandarua, Laikipia and Nyeri.

Potential flooding and landslides

The rains will also hit Kirinyaga, Murang'a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, Tharaka Nithi, Nairobi, and parts of Kajiado, Machakos, and Makueni.

KMD advised residents in the listed counties to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures against potential flooding and landslides, particularly in low-lying areas and along steep slopes such as the Aberdare ranges, Mount Kenya, and western highlands.

"People in landslide-prone areas and flood basins should be on high alert," said Kennedy Thiong'o, who issued the notice on behalf of the Acting Director of the Kenya Meteorological Department.

The department cautioned against walking or driving through moving or stagnant floodwaters, seeking shelter under trees, or standing near grilled windows during thunderstorms to minimize the risk of lightning strikes.

KMD also appealed to county governments, disaster response units, and the public to remain alert, noting that updates will be issued promptly should conditions change.

The agency copied the advisory to key government agencies including the Presidency, Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry, National Disaster Operations Centre, Council of Governors, Kenya Red Cross, and the Kenya Airports Authority.