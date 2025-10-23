Nigeria: Fcmb Group Presents 'Facts Behind the Offer' At Ngx

FCMB Group Plc's "Facts Behind the Offer" presentation at Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), on Monday, October 13, 2025, highlighted the strength of its diversified business ecosystem and its accelerating digital transformation, making a compelling case for investors eyeing sustainable growth and innovation in Nigeria's financial sector.

Ladi Balogun, FCMB Group Chief Executive Director, emphasised that investing in the Group means investing in a broad, integrated group, not just a standalone bank.

"The group's structure fosters internal synergy. Our banking arm benefits from the investment banking division, which attracts more corporate clients. Meanwhile, our asset management, pensions, and wealth management units support retail and high-net-worth clients while investing in rated corporate customers of the bank," he said. This interdependence strengthens both resilience and profitability across business sectors.

FCMB currently operates across four main business areas: traditional banking, investment management, investment banking, and consumer finance. The banking group's footprint spans Nigeria, the UK, with plans to enter one new international market each year over the next five years. Balogun noted that, "Credit Direct is now Nigeria's top non-bank lender and it is profitable, delivering about 80% ROE. We are partially divesting 15-20% of this business at a strong valuation to raise capital, which will be earnings accretive for the group."

He also introduced Rova, the group's new fintech brand targeting cross-border payments and banking-as-a-service (BaaS). By 2026, FCMB Group expects to operate under three main verticals: Banking (including Nigerian and international subsidiaries), Investment Management, and FinTech (comprising Credit Direct and Rova). "This evolution will define how investors view the group going forward," Ladi explained, emphasising FCMB Group's innovation-led growth approach.

The group's H1 2025 financial performance reflects strong momentum, with earnings rising 23% year-on-year and return on equity increasing to 20.6%. "Our net interest margin expanded 44% year-on-year to 9.1%, highlighting the positive impact of last year's capital raise.

Digital transformation remains central to FCMB's strategy. The mobile app onboarding process has been streamlined to just eight simple steps, resulting in approximately 5,000 new digital accounts daily, or roughly 1.5 million new accounts annually, before marketing efforts even begin. Balogun expressed confidence in these numbers doubling once active marketing commences, stating, "This surge in digital account openings will expand our base of digitally active customers engaging in banking, payments, and borrowing through the app, all with minimal friction."

Sustainable and inclusive growth is reflected in FCMB's credit expansion to SMEs and agriculture, with loan books growing 20% and 66% year-on-year, respectively, contributing to significant revenue increases. Renewable energy lending also saw an 18% rise in revenue year-on-year, underscoring FCMB's commitment to lower-carbon investments.

Balogun concluded by highlighting "Technology investments, particularly in-house software engineering, are minimising vendor dependency and accelerating innovation. Building proprietary technology, not just buying it, is central to our differentiation strategy and will transform FCMB's competitiveness and customer experience."

With a diversified subsidiary portfolio, strong financial performance, and a forward-looking digital strategy, FCMB Group presents a compelling investment opportunity for shareholders seeking growth aligned with Nigeria's evolving financial landscape.

The session brought together key figures from the capital market and FCMB Group leadership, including Jude Chiemeka, CEO of NGX; Olufemi Shobanjo, CEO of NGX Regulation; Mr. Tony Ibeziako, Head of Primary Markets, NGX; and Alhaji Rasheed Yusuf, the doyen of the Nigerian capital market.

FCMB's delegation was led by Ladi Balogun, Group Chief Executive; Gbolahan Joshua, Executive Director/Group Chief Operating Officer; Femi Badeji, Executive Director, Coverage & Investment Banking; Mr. James Ilori, MD, FCMB Asset Management Limited; Mr. Okechukwu Omeruah, CEO of FCMB Capital Markets Limited, amongst others.