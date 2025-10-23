Zimbabwe: Least Paid Employee in Real Estate Sector to Earn U.S.$305

THE least paid employee in the Real Estate, Distribution and Clearing sub-sectors will be taking home US$305 in monthly salaries following a recent pay rise.

The details are contained in that Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) reached by negotiating parties in the commercial sector.

"I hereby inform you that the Commercial Workers Union of Zimbabwe and the National Employers Association of Zimbabwe have completed wage negotiations for the Distribution, Storage, Clearing Agents and Real Estate subsector for the period 1 July 2025 to 31 December 2025," the NEC, Commercial Sectors, General Secretary, Given Chibaya, said in a letter addressed to all NECs.

Low-ranking grades, Grade 1 (a), will be pocketing US$305, while mid-level workers in grades 5 and 6 are earning between US$357 and US$366 with those falling under grades 11 and 12 will be earning US$357 and US$366.

"Employers in grade 1 (b) are employees who have completed two or more years of continuous service with the same employer as at 1st July 2025," the NEC said.

All increases awarded to employees from 1st of January 2025 may be taken into account when implementing the new COLA, on condition that if the adjustment awarded falls short of the CBAs specified COLA, the affected employees shall receive further increases in the form of the difference between the stipulated COLA and the increases already awarded.

"Effective 1st July 2025 to 31st December 2025, all employees earning below US$533 of ZWG equivalent at the prevailing RBZ rate shall pay a levy of 1% with the employer contributing the same amount. Those employees earning above US$533 or ZWG equivalent at the prevailing RBZ rate shall pay a maximum levy of US$5,53 or ZWG equivalent at the prevailing RBZ, with the employer contributing the same amount," the NEC added.