Liberia: Senate Requests for Ldea's Operational Plan

Monrovia — The President Pro-Temp of the Liberian Senate has instructed the Senate Committee on National Defense, Security and Veteran Affairs headed by Lofa County Senator, Momo T. Cyrus, to call a hearing of the Joint Security with a plan on the operational effectiveness of the Liberian Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA).

Speaking Tuesday in the Chamber of the Liberian Senate, Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Karngar Lawrence, mandated the Committee through its head to evaluate implementation of the LDEA's operations and effectiveness.

"The Joint Committee on Drugs should reappear before the Plenary to discuss the implementation of the plan presented in our absence. The committee on defense and security is also mandated to call a hearing with the Joint Security department to present a plan on the effective functioning of the LDEA." She ordered.

On the question of the Joint Committee on drugs, the President Pro-Temp stated that the Senate will endeavor to mandate the reappearance of the Joint Committee to discuss implementation of their plan, thereby, authorizing the Committee on National Defense to conduct hearings aimed at ensuring effective functioning of the LDEA.

Regarding operations of steel giant ArcelorMittal, an issue raised by Sen. Nya D. Twayen, Jr., of Nimba County, the Committee on Concession and Investment is authorized to continue its investigation, with the involvement of members of all caucuses from the affected counties.

Senator Karnga Lawrence stressed that following the return of the Senate from recess, the body remains clear on validating the operationalizing of new HR policies and structures, finalizing and adopting a compensation framework, institutionalizing financial manuals, launching staff training and engaging the public more through ICT systems and other digital platforms. Editing by Jonathan Browne