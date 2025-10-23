Liberia: Supreme Court Sets Record Straight

Monrovia — The Supreme Court of Liberia says its attention has been drawn to a false, misleading and malicious news article being published by various news media without ascertaining the facts surrounding the enforcement of a court's judgment from the Judiciary.

According to the Supreme Court, the news article, which was obviously written by a single author and circulated to these media outlets, seeks to erroneously mislead the reading and listening public to believe that the enforcement of a Writ of Execution, growing out of an Action of Debt, which was ordered enforced by the Judge of the National Labor Court, was a personal attempt by His Honor, Chief Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay, Sr., intended to target Liberian investments in the country, but says which is nothing but a calculated attempt to use the judiciary as a coverup by persons who have fallen foul of the law.

The Supreme Court says the facts of the matter are that, an Action of Debt by Attachment, between two private parties (Mrs. Ding Shn Jun: [CKA Nancy Chinese Lady] as Plaintiff and Mr. Najid Kamand as Defendant) was instituted at the Debt Court of Montserrado County in 2020. Due to multiplicity of motions and other tactics employed by counsels for the Defendant, the trial of this matter delayed and was finally decided by the Debt Court on the 30th day of April, 2024 with the court adjudging the Defendant liable to the Plaintiff in the amount of US$1,206,900.00 (One Million Two Hundred Six Thousand, Nine Hundred United States Dollars).

The Defendant announced an appeal to the Honorable Supreme Court sitting in its October Term 2024. The Plaintiff/Appellee filed a Motion to Dismiss the Appeal before the full Bench of the Supreme Court and on December 19, 2024, the Supreme Court, after determining that the Appellant/Defendant failed to perfect his Appeal, granted the Motion to Dismiss; dismissed the Appeal and Ordered the court below to resume jurisdiction over the matter and effect its judgment against the judgment debtor (Mr. Najid Kamand).

A release from the Supreme Court signed by Director of Public Information, Cllr. Darryl Ambrose Nmah, Sr., further clarified that due to unnecessary delays, the mandate of the Honorable Supreme Court, commanding the judge of the Debt Court to execute and enforce its judgment was not executed until September 2, 2025, when the judge of the Debt Court for Montserrado County, His Honor, James E. Jones, wrote an official communication to His Honor, Chief Justice Gbeisay, Sr. requesting "that the case be assigned to another Judge" for reasons stated as follows: "in May 2024, the Plaintiff obtained a Judgment in the amount of US$1,375,866.00 against the Defendant, according to the Bill of Cost approved on 22 May, 2024. Attempts to enforce the Judgment have been virtually unsuccessful since less than 25% of the Judgment sum has been paid to the manifest dissatisfaction of the Judgment Creditor, who thinks that I am not doing enough."

It was predicated on this request from the Judge of the Debt Court that the Chief Justice, in his capacity as Head of the Judiciary and the Authority to assign cases to judges, then assigned the matter to His Honor, Joseph B. Kollie, Judge of the National Labor Court with a clear mandate to enforce judgment of the Debt Court as mandated by the Honorable Supreme Court.

The High Court maintains that it is therefore false, misleading and erroneous for the publication to insinuate that the Honorable Chief Justice unjustifiably removed Judge Jones from the case and assigned it to Judge Kollie, because of personal connections to persons connected or linked to the case. The Court reemphasizes that decisions and judgments of the Honorable Supreme Court will be made in accordance with law and not any personal affiliation or connection as every party before the court is equal before the law.

It clarifies that the Action of Debt by Attachment, attached the Palm Springs Hotel hence placing a lien on the property as surety for the repayment of the loan given to Mr. Najid Kamand. It was established that Mr. Kamand had leased the land on which the hotel is situated and had taken the loan to develop the Palm Springs Hotel.

Clandestinely and unfortunately, the Court notes, Mr. Kamand, having defaulted severally on the repayment of his debt, and knowing that the property had been attached to the Debt Action, connived to have the lease agreement with the landowners cancelled in order to detach the hotel for the suit. Such deliberate and malicious conduct cannot be allowed to thrive in our legal processes as they have the propensity to severely erode investors' confidence and trust in our legal system.

It says the sweeping judicial reform signaling an era of judicial probity and accountability as promised by His Honor, Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay, Sr., will ensure that rebuilding public confidence, especially those of the business community remains a primary focus and no such publication will distract the judiciary.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court assures all media practitioners of its openness to support the work of media institutions in providing information the Liberian public and our international partners alike and therefore, encourages them to always endeavor to ascertain the facts or the side of the courts when making such reportage, as such unbalanced reporting has far-reaching consequences on "our collective strive to develop our country Liberia." Editing by Jonathan Browne