Liberia: BNB Liberia Champions Drug Awareness in Schools

Monrovia — In support of national efforts against drug abuse, BnB Liberia, in partnership with Brain Light International (BLI), has taken the lead here in raising awareness about the dangers of drugs in schools, while providing essential educational materials to students.

Over the weekend, BnB Liberia donated backpacks, copybooks, and other school materials to students at the College of West Africa (CWA), SDA High School, GWB Gibson, and several other schools. The initiative is aimed at encouraging students to stay in school and avoid harmful habits.

During the ceremony at the CWA campus, Managing Director of BnB Liberia, Mr. David Ojo, spoke passionately to students about the importance of education and making positive choices.

"At BnB Liberia, we believe that the strength of any nation lies not in its natural resources, but in the character, creativity, and discipline of its youth. Unfortunately, drug abuse threatens this foundation. It takes away dreams, clouds judgment, and replaces purpose with pain.

Today, we want every student here to understand this simple truth: you are the hope of Liberia. Every time you say 'no' to drugs, you are saying 'yes' to your dreams, your education, your future family, and your country."

He encouraged students to carefully consider their friendships and choices:

"Look around you, who are your friends? Are they the kind who motivate you to stay focused, or those who push you toward bad habits like drug abuse? Decide in your heart that you will pursue your dreams, no matter what. Your future is bright."

Mr. Ojo added that initiatives like this are part of BnB Liberia's ongoing commitment to youth empowerment:

"We are committed to supporting projects that provide students with the tools, knowledge, and awareness to live productive, drug-free lives.

These school materials are not just supplies; they are investments in the future of our nation. Guard your mind, guard your choices, and remember that true strength lies in saying no when everyone else says yes. Together, we can build a generation ready to lead Liberia into a brighter tomorrow."

Brain Light International Executive Director, Evangelist Kelvin A. Volar, praised BnB Liberia for its leadership and dedication:

"We are deeply grateful to BnB Liberia for recognizing education and youth empowerment as vital components of nation-building. Your support goes beyond charity; it demonstrates vision, compassion, and corporate citizenship.

By partnering on this initiative, BnB Liberia has shown that when purpose meets action, lives are changed, communities are strengthened, and hope is restored."

The event also provided an opportunity for students to engage in conversations about the dangers of drug abuse, while reinforcing the message that education and discipline are key to building a stronger, drug-free Liberia. Editing by Jonathan Browne