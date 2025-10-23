Liberia and China Strengthen Maritime Cooperation

Shanghai — On the sidelines of the prestigious North Bund Forum in Shanghai, the Commissioner/CEO of the Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA), Cllr. Neto Zarzar Lighe, Sr., held a high-level meeting with senior executives of Shanghai Maritime University (SMU), including the Chairman of the University Council, Song Baoru; University President, Chu Beiping; Vice President, Yin Ming, among others. The meeting focused on strengthening maritime cooperation between Liberia and China, particularly in the areas of education, training, and technology exchange.

Discussions centered on creating scholarship opportunities for young Liberians to study at SMU in key maritime fields, including Nautical Science, Marine Engineering, Port and Shipping Management, and Maritime Law and Policy. Both parties agreed to develop a framework for application, selection, and sponsorship, with emphasis on merit and gender inclusivity.

The talks also explored advanced training and capacity-building initiatives for professionals from the Liberia Maritime Authority and the Liberia Maritime Training Institute (LMTI). SMU expressed its readiness to provide short-term professional courses, technical workshops, and internships aimed at enhancing the skills of Liberia's maritime workforce.

In addition, both institutions agreed to pursue a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to guide collaboration on technology and knowledge exchange. Areas of cooperation will include curriculum sharing, provision of teaching aids and simulation equipment, faculty exchange, joint research, and access to e-learning platforms. SMU also offered technical assistance to help upgrade LMTI's training capacity in line with International Maritime Organization (IMO) standards.

To formalize the partnership, a joint working group will be established to finalize a cooperation agreement, with the signing of the MoU scheduled for the first week of December 2025. This partnership marks a major step in advancing Liberia maritime education and capacity development, reinforcing the country's position as a leading maritime nation.