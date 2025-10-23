Congo-Kinshasa: Rwanda, DR Congo Renew Pledge to Peace At Washington Talks

Rwandan and DR Congo delegations have renewed their commitment to advancing peace, stability, and cooperation following high-level talks held this week in Washington.

The two neighboring countries met under the Joint Security Coordination Mechanism (JSCM), established through the Washington Peace Agreement signed on June 27. The third JSCM meeting, held from October 21-22, brought together senior officials from both countries, along with facilitators from the United States, Qatar, and the African Union Commission.

The agreement seeks to restore good relations between Rwanda and DR Congo by dismantling and disarming the FDLR, a Rwandan genocidal militia backed by DR Congo that has destabilized Rwanda through cross-border attacks launched from Congolese territory. FDLR attacks have resulted in civilian deaths and injuries, destruction of infrastructure, and disruption of tourism activities, particularly in Rwanda's northwestern region. The peace process is also expected to lead to the lifting of Rwanda's defensive security measures against the security threat from DR Congo.

The peace accord also seeks to enhance economic cooperation in the region once stability is restored. This Washington initiative is complemented by the Qatar-facilitated talks between the AFC/M23 movement and the Congolese government, helping to pave the way for lasting peace in eastern DR Congo.

During the recent meeting, participants reaffirmed their commitment to the Operations Order (OPORD), the key implementation plan guiding the peace process. The OPORD builds on the Concept of Operations (CONOPS), which outlines coordinated steps to disarm FDLR and rebuild trust between Kigali and Kinshasa.

A joint statement released on Wednesday indicated that the discussions reviewed progress achieved since earlier sessions held in September and early October, particularly under Phase 1 of the OPORD, which focuses on threat analysis, intelligence sharing, and operational readiness.

"Building on this foundation, the parties coordinated specific actions to lay the groundwork toward neutralizing the FDLR and lifting Rwanda's defensive measures," the statement read in part.

JSCM members planned to monitor progress and address challenges, the communique noted, confirming that the next round of talks will be held on November 19-20.

"All participants remain committed to advancing durable peace and stability in eastern DRC and the Great Lakes region," the statement said.