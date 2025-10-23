Rwanda: Over 1,700 Tonnes of Toxic Waste Collected From Schools, Other Places

Efforts to curb pollution and protect public health have seen more than 1,700 tonnes of hazardous waste safely collected, mainly from schools and hospitals.

This was under an ongoing nationwide initiative targeting industrial, medical, and chemical waste that poses increasing risks to human and environmental health.

According to the Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA), a total of 1,781 tonnes of hazardous chemical waste have so far been processed, including over 1,500 tonnes of electronic waste and 63 tonnes of expired and contaminated substances from laboratories in secondary schools and higher learning institutions.

Juliet Kabera, REMA Director General, told lawmakers on October 21 that waste materials such as chemical residue, medical waste, industrial pollutants, and radioactive materials posed dangers to soil, water, and air if not handled properly.

The government and its partners have so far intensified efforts to establish safe disposal systems and promote sustainable waste management practices, with particular focus on schools and hospitals.

"Cleanup operations have revealed chemicals that had been stored for decades in some schools and universities. Many of these outdated laboratory substances posed severe exposure risks to students and surrounding communities," she said.

Kabera added that while a portion of the waste has already been incinerated at a facility located in Mageragere Sector in Nyarugenge District, other materials that cannot be safely burned, such as expired fertilizers, mercury thermometers, and agricultural inputs, are being stored temporarily until appropriate disposal methods are identified.

"Construction is underway for a temporary storage facility designed to safely keep hazardous waste before final disposal. The facility is expected to be completed by January 2026 following feasibility studies, environmental and social impact assessments, and detailed designs," she said.

Among other projects, Kabera highlighted further progress in wastewater management, with master plans and feasibility studies completed for the Prime Economic Zones in Masoro and Gahanga to ensure industrial effluents are properly treated before discharge.

She added that an upgraded online platform, developed in collaboration with Rwanda Information Society Authority (RISA), now allows real-time tracking of plastic and chemical waste imports, usage, and trade.

"We are developing a national inventory to map hazardous waste sources across industries, hospitals, and schools. This will help determine the types and quantities of waste generated and identify areas where exposure risks are highest, particularly in schools still storing outdated and unsafe chemicals," she said.

However, MP Jean René Niyorurema noted that some hospitals operate incinerators without adequate safety measures, leading to smoke emissions that affect nearby residential areas.

He urged that medical waste be transported and burned at centralized, safe locations.

MP Egide Nkuranga called for stronger enforcement and continuous public awareness to ensure compliance with environmental policies.

MP Christine Kanyandekwe emphasized the importance of implementing the Green Public Procurement Policy to promote eco-friendly materials in public tenders.

The initiative to collect and dispose of waste materials falls under the Decoupling Hazardous Waste Generation from Economic Growth project. Launched in 2022 and running until 2027, the project will cost about Rwf9.8 billion, according to REMA.

Implemented nationwide, it seeks to minimize hazardous waste linked to industrial and economic activities through safer management systems and policy reforms.

The government has allocated Rwf 3.9 billion for hazardous waste management in the 2025-2026 fiscal year, covering treatment, storage, and disposal of toxic and reactive waste.

Supported by UNDP and the Global Environment Facility (GEF), the project also seeks to reduce emissions of persistent organic pollutants and mercury, which pose long-term environmental and health risks.

Experts note that substances such as polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDEs), and mercury are among the most harmful pollutants, often found in electronics, fertilizers, and industrial materials.