Africa: At Least 40 African Migrants Die As Boat Sinks Off Tunisia

23 October 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Times Reporter

At least 40 migrants from sub-Saharan African countries have died after their boat sank off the coast of Tunisia on Wednesday, in one of the deadliest maritime tragedies in the region this year, Reuters reported, citing official estimates.

The boat, carrying about 70 migrants, sank near the coastal city of Mahdia, an official said.

Tunisia has become a key transit country for migrants fleeing conflict and poverty in search of better opportunities in Europe.

The latest incident highlights the ongoing risks faced by migrants and the growing pressure on North African countries to manage irregular migration routes.

