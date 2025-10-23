Zambia: Smart Applications Introduces New Digital Health Platforms in Zambia

Nairobi — African digital health firm Smart Applications International has expanded its footprint in Zambia with the launch of two digital platforms designed to enhance patient access, hospital management, and insurance coordination.

The company unveiled the Smart Access App and SmartHealth+, complementary systems that digitize healthcare processes from hospital admissions to benefit tracking and wellness monitoring.

The Smart Access App replaces traditional medical cards with biometric and virtual identification, featuring GPS-enabled hospital locators, real-time benefit tracking, and personalized wellness tools.

Its counterpart, SmartHealth+, functions as an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system for hospitals, streamlining admissions, billing, inventory, and electronic health records management.

Smart Applications Group Managing Director Harrison Muiru said the launch marks a key milestone in the firm's continental expansion strategy.

"Our strategy has never been about merely selling software. We are architecting the infrastructure for Africa's health tech future," Muiru said. "The integration of Smart Access App and SmartHealth+ in Zambia creates a blueprint for a connected ecosystem we will replicate across the continent."

Group Marketing Director Esther Muiruri highlighted the user-focused innovation driving the rollout.

"We are moving healthcare from a transaction to an interaction. The era of lost cards and opaque benefit statements is over. Your fingerprint becomes your identity, and your phone your health portal."

Smart Applications Zambia Country Manager Joseph Wahome noted that the systems were tailored to local market needs after eight years of engagement.

"Hospitals can now redirect administrative resources to patient care, while citizens enjoy easier, more secure health access," he said.

Smart Applications currently serves millions of users and over 9,000 medical providers across 11 African countries, including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Zambia.