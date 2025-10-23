Somalia: Spike in Vehicle Hijackings Raises Security Fears in Somalia's Central Regions

23 October 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Armed groups have intensified attacks on passenger vehicles in Somalia's central regions of Hirshabelle and Galmudug regional states over the past month, raising serious security concerns for travelers.

Two vehicles were recently seized near the Cadale district in the Middle Shabelle region. The incident follows the earlier capture of four vehicles in Guriceel district, Galgaduud region -- including three large trucks and one "Layla Calaawi."

The attackers abandoned the passengers during the latest seizure, fleeing the scene before security forces arrived. Authorities are currently searching for the stolen vehicles and the perpetrators.

Sheikh Yusuf, a local leader from the Gaafiidley community, condemned the ongoing attacks, urging immediate intervention to stop the rising trend of vehicle hijackings that threaten civilian safety.

The wave of violence has severely disrupted travel between Mogadishu and the central regions, leaving many passengers fearful and uncertain about their security on the roads.

Security forces have pledged to intensify operations to apprehend those responsible and restore safe passage for commuters in the affected areas.

