Rwanda: African Army Chiefs Pledge Closer Cooperation At Kigali Summit

Kigali, Rwanda — African army chiefs have wrapped up a high-level meeting in Kigali, Rwanda, with a commitment to strengthen military cooperation and information-sharing across the continent, officials said Thursday.

Somalia was represented at the summit by Major General Sahal Abdullahi Omar, the Commander of the Somali National Army's land forces.

Delegates agreed to enhance direct coordination among national armies and to deepen ties between their respective defense institutions.

The meeting also highlighted the growing need to exchange expertise on countering drone threats, which have increasingly been used by armed groups in parts of Africa.

The chiefs further agreed to hold similar gatherings regularly to reinforce regional defense collaboration and promote collective responses to emerging security challenges.

The Kigali summit is part of ongoing efforts by African nations to bolster joint security frameworks and improve military readiness amid evolving threats across the continent.