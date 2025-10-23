Nairobi — The Kenya Meteorological Department has revised its heavy rainfall advisory, warning that ongoing rains across several parts of the country are expected to intensify to over 50mm in 24 hours, increasing the risk of flooding and landslides in at least 30 counties, including Nairobi.

According to the latest advisory issued on Wednesday afternoon, rainfall currently pounding parts of the Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, and Highlands West of the Rift Valley will intensify and spread further eastwards to include the Highlands East of the Rift (including Nairobi) and South-Eastern Lowlands from Thursday, October 23.

Kenya Met warned that heavy (20-50mm) to very heavy rainfall (>50mm) may be experienced in some areas, accompanied by gusty winds, which could cause damage to trees, power lines, and light structures.

"Flooding may occur even in areas where it hasn't rained directly, especially downstream regions. Residents are advised to remain vigilant, avoid walking or driving through moving water, and stay indoors during thunderstorms," the advisory cautioned.

KMD listed affected counties to include Kisumu, Homa Bay, Siaya, Migori, Busia, Kisii, Nyamira, Nandi, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Narok and Baringo.

The agency also listed Nakuru, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, Turkana, Isiolo, Samburu, Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Nyandarua, Laikipia and Nyeri.

Precautionary evacuation

The rains will also hit Kirinyaga, Murang'a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, Tharaka Nithi, Nairobi, and parts of Kajiado, Machakos, and Makueni.

The department advised Kenyans living in flood- and landslide-prone regions to move to safer ground and adhere to alerts issued by local authorities and disaster management agencies.

The heavy rainfall is also expected to mark the onset of the October-November-December (OND) short rains season across many parts of the country.

This period typically brings relief to drought-stricken areas but also poses significant risks, including flash floods, mudslides, and infrastructure damage.

Kenya Met said it would continue monitoring the evolving weather patterns and issue regular updates as conditions change.