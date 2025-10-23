Kenya Met Revises Heavy Rains Advisory to Above 50mm With Flooding, Landslide Risks

23 October 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — The Kenya Meteorological Department has revised its heavy rainfall advisory, warning that ongoing rains across several parts of the country are expected to intensify to over 50mm in 24 hours, increasing the risk of flooding and landslides in at least 30 counties, including Nairobi.

According to the latest advisory issued on Wednesday afternoon, rainfall currently pounding parts of the Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, and Highlands West of the Rift Valley will intensify and spread further eastwards to include the Highlands East of the Rift (including Nairobi) and South-Eastern Lowlands from Thursday, October 23.

Kenya Met warned that heavy (20-50mm) to very heavy rainfall (>50mm) may be experienced in some areas, accompanied by gusty winds, which could cause damage to trees, power lines, and light structures.

"Flooding may occur even in areas where it hasn't rained directly, especially downstream regions. Residents are advised to remain vigilant, avoid walking or driving through moving water, and stay indoors during thunderstorms," the advisory cautioned.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

KMD listed affected counties to include Kisumu, Homa Bay, Siaya, Migori, Busia, Kisii, Nyamira, Nandi, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Narok and Baringo.

The agency also listed Nakuru, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, Turkana, Isiolo, Samburu, Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Nyandarua, Laikipia and Nyeri.

Precautionary evacuation

The rains will also hit Kirinyaga, Murang'a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, Tharaka Nithi, Nairobi, and parts of Kajiado, Machakos, and Makueni.

Heavy rains to pound most regions from Thursday, Kenya Met warns of floods and landslides » Capital News

The department advised Kenyans living in flood- and landslide-prone regions to move to safer ground and adhere to alerts issued by local authorities and disaster management agencies.

The heavy rainfall is also expected to mark the onset of the October-November-December (OND) short rains season across many parts of the country.

This period typically brings relief to drought-stricken areas but also poses significant risks, including flash floods, mudslides, and infrastructure damage.

Kenya Met said it would continue monitoring the evolving weather patterns and issue regular updates as conditions change.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.