Robert Mugabe, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer for Kitagwenda County, has been officially nominated by the Independent Electoral Commission (EC) to contest in the forthcoming general elections.

Mugabe, who previously served as the interim District Chairperson of Kitagwenda, arrived at the EC offices around 9am on Wednesday.

The process, however, took longer than expected, sparking anxiety among his supporters who had gathered outside the offices.

After a thorough verification of his credentials, Kitagwenda Election Administrator Francis Kagoro formally declared Mugabe duly nominated at exactly 1:00 p.m.

"I hereby declare Mr. Robert Mugabe as the duly nominated candidate for the Kitagwenda County parliamentary seat," Kagoro announced.

Speaking shortly after his nomination, Mugabe expressed gratitude to his supporters and pledged to prioritize key issues affecting Kitagwenda residents.

"I am deeply humbled by the trust and support of the people of Kitagwenda," Mugabe said.

"If elected, I will focus on improving road infrastructure, creating job opportunities for the youth, and enhancing service delivery in all sectors."

His nomination was met with jubilation across Kitagwenda, with many residents expressing relief amid earlier concerns about his academic credentials.

"We are relieved and excited," said a resident of Kitagwenda Town Council. "There were rumors that he might not be nominated, but we thank God everything went smoothly."

Mugabe's successful nomination now sets the stage for a highly anticipated campaign season in Kitagwenda County as he seeks to retain his political dominance in the area.