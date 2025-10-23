Uganda: Drama Erupts At Wakiso EC Offices As Aspirant Raises Nomination Concerns

Activities at the Wakiso District Electoral Commission headquarters came to a standstill when Kyadondo East aspirant David William Magezi raised concerns about being skipped in the nomination queue.

Magezi approached the high table where returning officer Tolbert Musigunzi was presiding over the exercise, demanding a discussion about the nomination process.

His intervention delayed the nomination of fellow aspirant Simbwa Khalid, who had to wait while the returning officer was engaged.

Tensions rose after an EC committee member asked Magezi to step back and allow the officer to continue with his duties.

Magezi, visibly frustrated, raised his voice, insisting on being treated with respect.

Kyandondo East MP Muwanda Nkunyigi and other officials intervened to calm the situation. Minutes later, Magezi was duly nominated, bringing the brief disruption to an end.

The incident highlighted the high stakes and intense emotions surrounding the ongoing nomination exercises in Wakiso District.