Uganda: Drama Erupts At Wakiso EC Offices As Aspirant Raises Nomination Concerns

23 October 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Jamila Mulindwa

Activities at the Wakiso District Electoral Commission headquarters came to a standstill when Kyadondo East aspirant David William Magezi raised concerns about being skipped in the nomination queue.

Magezi approached the high table where returning officer Tolbert Musigunzi was presiding over the exercise, demanding a discussion about the nomination process.

His intervention delayed the nomination of fellow aspirant Simbwa Khalid, who had to wait while the returning officer was engaged.

Tensions rose after an EC committee member asked Magezi to step back and allow the officer to continue with his duties.

Magezi, visibly frustrated, raised his voice, insisting on being treated with respect.

Kyandondo East MP Muwanda Nkunyigi and other officials intervened to calm the situation. Minutes later, Magezi was duly nominated, bringing the brief disruption to an end.

The incident highlighted the high stakes and intense emotions surrounding the ongoing nomination exercises in Wakiso District.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.