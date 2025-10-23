Uganda: Munyagwa Pauses Presidential Campaign to Back Party Candidates in Kampala and Wakiso

The Common Man's Party (CMP) president and 2026 presidential flagbearer, Mubarack Munyagwa, has temporarily suspended his presidential campaign to rally support for the party's parliamentary aspirants in Kampala and Wakiso districts.

Speaking at the Electoral Commission offices in Ntinda, Munyagwa said the move was aimed at strengthening the party's grassroots structures and consolidating support for CMP candidates ahead of the general elections.

"Our party is not even two months old in the political field," Munyagwa told journalists.

"By fronting and showing full support to our candidates, we are building the foundation that will sustain the Common Man's Party beyond this election."

He stressed that gaining visibility and credibility at the constituency level is now the priority, adding that supporting parliamentary hopefuls forms part of a broader strategy to entrench the party's presence nationwide.

During the event, Munyagwa officially announced Mariam Nantale as the CMP candidate for the Wakiso District Woman Member of Parliament seat.

He praised her dedication to representing ordinary Ugandans, particularly women and youth.

"Mariam Nantale embodies the true spirit of the Common Man's Party -- service, integrity, and resilience," Munyagwa said.

"We are confident she will be a strong voice for Wakiso women in Parliament."

Political observers note that Munyagwa's decision to prioritize party-building over personal campaigns reflects a strategic effort to establish a strong base ahead of the 2026 polls.

Launched less than two months ago, the CMP has quickly drawn attention for its populist message focused on equity, accountability, and empowerment of ordinary citizens.

Munyagwa and his team are positioning the party to convert its message of change into tangible political gains as the 2026 elections approach.