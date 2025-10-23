Uganda: Kyankwanzi Launches Parliamentary Nominations With 10 Candidates On Day One

The parliamentary nomination exercise kicked off energetically in Kyankwanzi District as the Electoral Commission officially nominated ten candidates on the first day, vying for various seats in the upcoming elections.

Contenders included representatives from major political parties as well as independent candidates.

For the Butemba Constituency MP seat, four candidates were nominated: Byamugisha Alinayitwe (Independent), Herbart Kasibante (Forum for Democratic Change - FDC), Patrick Binji Nyanzi (National Resistance Movement - NRM), and Alex Irumba (National Unity Platform - NUP).

Patrick Binji, the NRM flagbearer, pledged to implement his party's manifesto promises.

"I am committed to improving health services, education, and infrastructure in Butemba. The NRM manifesto is my guiding light," he said.

Three candidates were nominated for the District Woman MP seat: Annmalia Nankabirwa (NRM), Christine Bukenya Sendawula (Independent), and Evelyn Comfortable Sebwana (NUP).

Running independently, Christine Bukenya Sendawula explained her decision: "I chose to run independently because I believe the internal elections were not fair. My focus is on service delivery and ensuring the voices of women in Kyankwanzi are heard."

In Ntwetwe Constituency, the nominated candidates are Edward Monday (NUP), Joel Ssebikali (Independent), and Edward Kikabi (NRM).

Kikabi highlighted his commitment to addressing land disputes, a persistent challenge in the region.

"Land conflicts have held back development. I will work tirelessly to bring lasting solutions," he said.

Mebel Mutamba, an Electoral Commission official, confirmed the successful nomination of ten candidates on the first day.

"We are pleased with the turnout and smooth process. We expect six to seven more candidates to be nominated tomorrow," she said.

The nomination exercise continues, with residents of Kyankwanzi closely observing the political landscape and the promises made by their aspiring leaders.