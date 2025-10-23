Uganda: 'Musevonomics' Driving Uganda's Journey to Prosperity, Says Udf's Katende

The Executive Director of Uganda Development Forum (UDF), Edward Katende, has hailed Uganda's remarkable transformation over the past decades, emphasising the importance of understanding the country's history to appreciate its progress and envision its future.

Speaking during Spotlight Uganda hosted by Sanyuka Television on Wednesday under the theme "Advancing Trade and Industrial Growth for Uganda's Transformation," Katende reflected on Uganda's development journey since 1986 and outlined a vision for a self-sustaining economy over the next 15 years.

"It is hard to know where you're going without understanding where you're coming from," he said.

Katende recalled Uganda's dire condition nearly four decades ago, noting that when President Museveni assumed power in 1986, the country was widely regarded as a failed state.

"In 1986, when Museveni became president, the British were referring to Uganda as a failed state such as present-day Sudan and Somalia. People were dying of diseases like measles, and the life expectancy for men was just 41. Even basic needs like salt were scarce," Katende said.

He praised Uganda's economic and social recovery, citing the country's growing capacity to produce its own goods, industrial growth, and improved living standards.

"Way back, goods were scarce, and prices would change weekly. Today, we have progressed to producing our own products," he said.

Katende further noted that Uganda's economic management philosophy--what UDF terms "Musevonomics"--has been instrumental in this transformation.

"President Museveni's approach to doing things and his way of thinking have enabled us to reach a position admired by others. This is what we at Uganda Development Forum call 'Musevonomics,"' Katende said.

Looking ahead, Katende outlined Uganda Development Forum's vision of a nation free from shortages and economic hardship.

"We envision a Uganda with no shortages, where all development challenges are addressed. That is the Uganda we aspire to build," he said.

Drawing a comparison with developed economies, Katende pointed to Norway as an example of inclusive prosperity.

"In Norway, every citizen earns enough to afford their clothing and basic needs, and that is where we want Uganda to be in the next 15 years," he said.

The Spotlight Uganda discussion also highlighted Uganda's strategic path toward upper middle-income status within the next decade and a half.

Organisers projected a tenfold economic growth, anchored on agro-industrialization, tourism, mineral benefaction, and advancements in science, technology, and innovation.

The forthcoming National Development Plan IV (NDP IV) will guide this trajectory by shifting from sector-based to programme-based planning, ensuring greater coordination across government and development partners to achieve national transformation goals.