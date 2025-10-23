Uganda: Kampala Parliamentary Nominations Enter Final Day As Cmp President Munyagwa Joins Exercise

Kampala -- The Electoral Commission in Kampala has commenced the second and final day of parliamentary nominations, following the nomination of 46 candidates on the first day.

Kampala Regional Electoral Area returning officer, Rashid Hasashya, instructed candidates to begin submitting drafts of their campaign programs starting Monday next week.

The drafts should cover the period from November 10 to January 12, giving aspirants the flexibility to plan their campaigns within this timeframe.

"Between there, you program yourself," Hasashya said, clarifying the submission schedule after earlier confusion over dates.

Common Man's Party (CMP) president Mubarak Munyagwa was present at the Kampala Regional Electoral Commission offices to witness the nominations of the party's candidates.

CMP has presented Myles Rwamiti to contest for the Nakawa West MP seat and Eng Dafala Ssenjako for Kawempe South.

The nominations mark a critical step in preparations for the 2026 general elections, with parties seeking to consolidate their positions ahead of campaigning.