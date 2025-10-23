Kenya: Garissa Woman Stuns Nation After Raising Orphaned Cheetah for 2 Years

23 October 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — A woman from Garissa's Kursi village has captured national attention after it emerged she raised an orphaned cheetah cub for nearly two years, feeding, bathing, and even walking it on a leash like a pet cat.

According to the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), the woman's extraordinary act of kindness began when she discovered the stranded cub and decided to care for it as her own.

Her compassion and dedication quickly drew praise -- but also prompted a reminder that keeping wild animals, however well-intentioned, contravenes the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act (WCMA).

"Through our Community and Wildlife Service Division, we learned of this extraordinary act of kindness. However, while her intentions were noble, keeping wildlife -- even out of love -- is against the law, which protects wild animals and ensures their wellbeing in their natural habitats," KWS said in a statement on Thursday.

KWS officers safely retrieved the cheetah and handed it over to veterinary experts for a full health examination.

The animal was found to be in good condition and was treated for parasites before being transferred to the Nairobi Safari Walk, where it is now thriving under professional care as part of KWS's conservation and education programs.

"We deeply appreciate the Good Samaritan's compassion and remind all Kenyans that true coexistence means protecting wildlife where they belong -- in the wild," the agency added.

KWS urged Kenyans to report stranded or injured wild animals to its offices or rangers rather than attempting to domesticate them, as such actions can inadvertently endanger both humans and wildlife.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

