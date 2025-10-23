South Africa: Mchunu Says He's Ready to Move On After Parliament Showdown

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu told Parliament he's glad to explain his decision to shut down the political killings task team.

Members of Parliament questioned Mchunu over links to murder-accused Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala, which he denied, saying he's ready to move on.

Suspended police Minister Senzo Mchunu says he's grateful for the chance to speak openly after facing four days of questioning in Parliament.

The inquiry, led by Advocate Norman Arendse, questioned Mchunu about his controversial decision to shut down the political killings task team.

The move caused public anger, with critics saying it weakened the fight against political violence in KwaZulu-Natal.

Mchunu denied any connection to criminal gangs or individuals accused of violent crimes.

He was also questioned about his alleged ties to murder-accused Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala and others involved in political killings.

Mchunu said he stood by his decision and had explained himself fully. "The platform has been there and provided, and I had an opportunity to say what I wanted to say," he told the committee.

He said he was ready to move on now that his testimony was done.

Mchunu is currently on leave, but the inquiry will continue.

Next to testify is former police minister Bheki Cele on Thursday and Friday, followed by acting police minister Firoz Cachalia and deputies Cassel Mathale and Polly Boshielo.