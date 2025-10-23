Namibia: Iipumbu Calls On Security Personnel to Embrace Digital Technology

Minister of home affairs, immigration, safety and security Lucia Iipumbu on Wednesday called on security personnel to embrace digital technology to enhance safety and effective work execution.

"In the spirit of the sixth National Development Plan's focus on digital transformation and emerging technologies from artificial intelligence (AI), we are redefining how we prevent and respond to threats.

"These tools must enable our officers to operate more safely and effectively, guided by ethical standards, respect for privacy and human dignity," Iipumbu said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The minister made these remarks at the two-day Namibia private security conference and 33rd Security Association of Namibia (SAN) annual general meeting, held under the theme 'Strengthening Namibia's Security Ecosystem: Collaboration, Compliance and Innovation.'

However, the minister cautioned that these tools should serve as an empowering resource and not replace the current workforce.

Iipumbu also reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting public-private partnerships that promote technology adoption and cybersecurity awareness within the security industry.

She noted that such advancements would not only modernise the Namibian security sector domestically, but also position the country as a regional leader in security excellence, particularly within Southern African Development Community.

In addition, SAN president Dhiginina Uutaapama stated that the nature of crime is evolving and there is a need to embrace modern solutions, including AI and advanced cybersecurity.

"We must move beyond gates and security personnel and embrace modern solutions like AI, surveillance analytics and advanced cybersecurity," he said.

Uutaapama further urged stakeholders to invest in digital technology, noting that Namibia's future lies in equipping the security industry with modern technology, training and transformation.

"Let us invest in digital technology, data protection and smart solutions that will make Namibia safer and more resilient. We must recognise that AI is here to stay, and we need to equip ourselves to remain relevant," Uutaapama added. - Nampa

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.