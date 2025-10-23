South Africa: Lawyer Turns to Selling Eggs to Survive Rising Costs

Mfundo Mngadi from Durban sells eggs on weekends and after work to add to his lawyer's income as living costs keep rising.

Inspired by his mother's farming roots, Mngadi started with backyard hens and now supplies affordable eggs across KwaZulu-Natal using social media.

When most people knock off from work, 31-year-old lawyer Mfundo Mngadi gets busy selling eggs.

Mngadi, from Durban, says his small business helps him handle the rising cost of living and support his family.

He started the business after seeing a local demand for fresh and affordable eggs. Using his savings, he bought a few hens and began backyard farming before slowly expanding.

"My mother inspired me," he said. "She has a background in farming and taught me the value of hard work and self-reliance."

Mngadi runs his business alone, using social media and friends to market his eggs. His customers are spread across Durban and nearby areas.

He said balancing his legal job with his side hustle has not been easy but has made a big difference. "The egg business gives me extra financial stability and helps me meet my family's needs," he said.

Mngadi's family, from Mfume in southern KwaZulu-Natal, has a long history of entrepreneurship. While studying at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, he once wrote a speech for former cabinet minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

Now based in Glenwood, Mngadi says his goal is simple - to grow his small business while honouring his mother's farming passion.