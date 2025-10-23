Kenya: Machakos Technical Institute for the Blind Feted for Advancing Inclusivity and Women in STEM

Nairobi — The Machakos Technical Institute for the Blind (MTIB) has been recognized among Kenya's top 14 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions for championing innovation, inclusivity, and women's participation in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

The recognition came during the Dual TVET Mid-Term Project Review and Recognition Gala held in Nairobi, where MTIB won the Women in STEM and Inclusivity Award for its outstanding contribution to accessible and equitable technical training.

The event celebrated institutions implementing the dual training model -- a system that merges classroom instruction with industry-based learning -- to better align education with evolving job market needs.

MTIB Chief Principal Nduku Mutua said the award affirmed the institution's long-term commitment to inclusive technical education that empowers women and persons with disabilities.

"This recognition is a testament to our commitment to inclusive, practical, and gender-sensitive technical education. Through the dual training model, our learners -- including women and persons with disabilities -- are gaining not just academic knowledge, but real skills that prepare them for meaningful employment and entrepreneurship," said Mutua.

Youth employment

The Dual TVET Programme is part of the Promotion of Youth Employment and Vocational Training Programme, jointly funded by the Governments of Finland and Germany with technical support from GIZ.

Principal Secretary for TVET Esther Muoria commended the initiative, saying the dual model was transforming Kenya's technical education landscape.

"Dual TVET is more than a training model. It is a bridge from potential to purpose -- from the classroom to the career," she said.

MTIB has invested in adaptive technologies such as Braille-based learning materials and digital screen readers, ensuring accessibility for learners with visual impairments.

Mutua added that empowering women in STEM was key to unlocking Kenya's innovation potential and achieving sustainable growth.

The institute's recognition underscores the growing importance of inclusive and skills-driven education in shaping Kenya's workforce and promoting equitable access to technical careers.