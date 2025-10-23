Zimbabwe: Zimrights Chief to Exit After Six Years At the Helm

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights) has announced that its National Director, Dzikamai Bere will step down at the end of 2025 bringing to a close a six-year tenure marked by reform, resilience and renewed grassroots engagement.

Bere, who took the helm in January 2020 guided the country's largest grassroots human rights movement through a period of mounting political pressure, the COVID-19 pandemic and declining donor support for civic organisations.

Under his leadership, ZimRights launched the "Shifting Power to the People" (SP2P) strategy, a community-centred initiative credited with revitalising the organisation and deepening its presence across Zimbabwe.

During his time in office, Bere expanded the association's reach through several landmark initiatives including the creation of the ZimRights Diaspora Chapter, the Open Up Taskforce promoting women's leadership and an eight-action zone framework designed to strengthen local activism.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The group also introduced a digital activism strategy targeting youth engagement and established Persons with Disabilities chapters nationwide to improve inclusivity.

ZimRights praised Bere for rebuilding partnerships with development agencies and restoring faith in grassroots activism.

His tenure also saw the publication of key reports such as the People's Human Rights Manifesto, the Annual State of Peace in Zimbabwe and the Annual State of Civic Space in Zimbabwe.

Internally, Bere introduced a leadership development programme to empower staff and members, culminating in the creation of the Annual Movement Builders Academy and the National Human Rights Leadership Symposium now central forums for nurturing future rights leaders.

In 2024, Bere received the NANGO Director of the Year Award, recognising his role in revitalising ZimRights and strengthening Zimbabwe's civil society sector.

ZimRights National Chairperson Takesure Musiiwa praised Bere's selfless service describing his leadership as transformative not only for the organisation but for the wider human rights community.

"We do not doubt that Bere's commitment to human rights will continue beyond his tenure. Once a human rights defender, always a human rights defender. The roles change, the struggle continues" Musiiwa said.

The association said consultations are already under way within its national structures to ensure a smooth leadership transition before Bere steps down on 31 December 2025.