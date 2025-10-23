Kenya: Govt Clarifies Website Takedowns Under Cybercrime Act Subject to Judicial Review

Nairobi — The government has said website takedowns under the revised Cybercrime Act will be undertake subject to judicial review amid a court battle over the amended law.

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura said on Thursday said the National Computer and Cybercrimes Coordination Committee (NC4) will only shut down websites based on credible evidence and with the court's approval.

He maintained that new provisions seek to restrain unlawful activities, with NC4 required to seek judicial review in accordance with Articles 47 and 50 of the Constitution.

"The new amendments do not curtail freedom of expression or give government agencies unchecked power to silence dissent, as alleged," Mwaura said at the Harambee Annex Media Centre.

"Rather, they strengthen Kenya's capacity to combat real and growing threats such as child pornography, online extremism, terrorism propaganda, cyber-harassment, identity theft and financial fraud."

He emphasized that the NC4 task team--comprising experts from security, ICT, and intelligence agencies--will function as a technical coordination mechanism, not as a censorship body.

The government said the strengthened legal framework mirrors international best practices aimed at protecting citizens, especially minors, from harmful and extremist content, adding that freedoms of expression and media under Articles 33 and 34 remain intact.

The amendment was one of eight Bills assented to by President William Ruto on October 15, 2025, alongside the Wildlife Conservation and Management (Amendment) Act, National Police Service Commission (Amendment) Act, Land (Amendment) Act, National Land Commission (Amendment) Act, Air Passenger Service Charge (Amendment) Act, Virtual Asset Service Providers Act, and Privatisation Act.

Mwaura said the assent followed strict constitutional and procedural timelines, and reaffirmed that no law will be used to suppress legitimate freedoms or alienate national assets unlawfully.

"All actions remain subject to judicial oversight, constitutional safeguards, and the sovereign will of the Kenyan people," he stated.

The government also outlined key provisions in the new laws--ranging from mental health reforms for police officers to expanded wildlife compensation for coastal communities and a modern regulatory regime for virtual assets and cryptocurrencies.

Mwaura further announced that President Ruto will on October 27 launch the Mau Forest Complex Integrated Conservation and Livelihood Improvement Programme (MFC-ICLIP) in Kuresoi North, Nakuru County.

The 10-year, Sh21.5 billion initiative aims to restore Kenya's largest water tower, create 10,000 green jobs, and promote community-driven environmental conservation.

The spokesperson also urged youth participating in the NYOTA Program to complete the Entrepreneurship Aptitude Test ahead of the October 24 validation exercise, terming it a key step in accessing financial and business support opportunities.