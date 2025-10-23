Kenya: Raila Jr Assumes As Head of Raila Odinga Family, Oburu Retains Clan Role

23 October 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Raila Odinga Junior has officially taken over leadership of the Odinga household following a traditional Luo succession ceremony held Thursday at the family's home in Bondo.

The ritual, led by Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga, who now serves as the family patriarch, marked the formal transfer of domestic authority after the burial of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Oginga emphasized that the event was purely cultural and not political, saying it was conducted in accordance with long-standing Luo customs that guide succession within a family following the death of a patriarch.

"The seat of power in this home is now with Junior, together with his mother. He must stand firm and lead the home in our culture," Oginga said.

He clarified that while Raila Junior assumes leadership of the immediate household, the wider Odinga clan remains under his own cultural authority as the eldest surviving brother -- a role previously held by the late Raila Odinga.

The ceremony took place on the fourth day after the burial, a significant period in Luo tradition known as chieng' mar ang'wen, which marks the end of mourning and the beginning of a new chapter for the bereaved family.

A central part of the occasion was liedo, the traditional head-shaving ritual symbolizing cleansing and renewal.

Elders explained that the practice represents the transition from grief to continuity, signifying Junior's acceptance of his cultural duties and responsibilities as custodian of the homestead.

The event also signaled the gradual dispersal of mourners, a process traditionally observed in stages to allow the family to release grief and restore normalcy to the household.

With the completion of the rites, the Odinga home has now entered a new phase of continuity and leadership -- anchored in the family's enduring cultural heritage and the blessings of the elders.

