South Africa: President Ramaphosa Arrives to a Grand Welcome in Vietnam

Hanoi, Vietnam - President Cyril Ramaphosa has received a grand red carpet welcome as he arrived in Hanoi on Thursday afternoon for a State Visit to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

The visit by President Ramaphosa, from 23 - 24 October 2025, is both timely and symbolic, reaffirming the importance South Africa accords to its bilateral relations with Vietnam, as well as its broader engagement with the Southeast Asian region.

The President was received at Noi Bai International Airport by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola; Ambassador of the Republic of South Africa to Vietnam, Vuyiswa Tulelo; Vietnamese Minister of Justice Nguyen Hai Ninh, and members of the Diplomatic Corps.

President Ramaphosa's welcome at the airport included a guard of honour, with the South African and Vietnamese flags side by side, symbolising the enduring friendship and growing partnership between the two nations.

From the airport, President Ramaphosa and his delegation proceeded to the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs, where they were received by the Director of the Board of Management.

Two soldiers solemnly carried a wreath and placed it at the monument's base, as the delegation stood information behind the President. President Ramaphosa stepped forward to touch the wreath and adjust the ribbon, after which he bowed his head in tribute. A military band played moving tribute music, as the South African delegation observed a moment of solemn reflection in honour of Vietnam's fallen heroes.

The President then made his way to the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, where he laid a second wreath in memory of Vietnam's founding father. Once again, he adjusted the ribbon and bowed in tribute as the military band played.

The President and his delegation were then guided into the mausoleum, where they paid their respects to the late President Ho Chi Minh, a deeply symbolic gesture underscoring the shared values of sacrifice and nation-building that unite South Africa and Vietnam.

Shortly thereafter, President Ramaphosa proceeded to the Presidential Palace, where an official welcome ceremony unfolded with full military honours. The ceremony began with the presentation of a bouquet of flowers, followed by the playing of the national anthems of the two countries.

President Ramaphosa, walking beside his Vietnamese counterpart, President Lưo'ng Cường, inspected the guard of honour drawn from the three services of the People's Army of Vietnam. The two leaders bowed slightly to the Vietnamese flag before greeting each other's delegations.

After the military parade and photo session, the Heads of State and their delegations were conducted to the Golden Room, where President Ramaphosa and President Lưo'ng Cường began a tête-à-tête, a one-on-one meeting expected to pave the way for official talks.

The State Visit, which comes as Vietnam marks 80 years of independence, coincides with major developments in that country's political and economic landscape. It also marks the decision by both countries to elevate their relationship to a Strategic Partnership, signalling a shared commitment to long-term cooperation across trade, investment, science and education.

"Vietnam's dynamic economy and strategic position in Southeast Asia make it a vital partner in South Africa's efforts to diversify markets and expand trade opportunities. Strengthening this partnership aligns with South Africa's broader economic diplomacy goals, particularly in enhancing access to high-growth regions and fostering inclusive, sustainable development," the Presidency said.

Later in the day, the two leaders are expected to hold a press conference. President Ramaphosa will also pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.