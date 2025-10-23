South Africa: Public Urged to Stop Sharing Milnerton High Bullying Video

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has urged the public to stop sharing or distributing the video footage of the incident at Milnerton High School, where a Grade 10 learner is bullied by his peers.

A video depicting a brutal attack at Milnerton High School in Cape Town last week has circulated extensively on social media.

In the viral video, multiple boys can be seen violently striking a fellow learner with a hockey stick, a hose pipe, and a belt.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The circulation of such material not only exacerbates the trauma experienced by the victim but also undermines the rights and dignity of all learners involved.

"We remind the public of our collective responsibility to protect minors and uphold their right to privacy and safety," said the provincial department in a statement.

The department said it has been in close communication with the school following the "deeply concerning assault".

"Upon becoming aware of the incident, the school immediately initiated an internal investigation. Learners involved were identified and interviewed as part of this process.

"Following the initial findings, the School Governing Body approved the precautionary suspension of eight learners. This decision was taken to ensure a fair and transparent disciplinary process, while prioritising the safety and well-being of all learners at the school."

The department announced that the suspended learners will now undergo formal disciplinary hearings, in line with the relevant procedures.

In the meantime, counselling and psychosocial support are being provided and will remain available to those affected.

The school has reported that it is following all necessary protocols and procedures, and is treating the matter with the seriousness it warrants.

The department has since expressed its best wishes to the Grade 12 learners of Milnerton High School, who are currently taking their National Senior Certificate examinations.

"While this incident has caused significant distress, every effort is being made to ensure that all learners can write their exams in a calm and secure environment.

"The WCED remains committed to supporting the school community and ensuring that appropriate action is taken, in line with departmental policies and the law."