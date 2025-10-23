South Africa: Suspect in Bronkhorstspruit Tavern Shooting Arrested

The Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Investigations, working together with members from SAPS Bronkhorstpruit, has arrested one of the suspects wanted in a tavern shooting incident that occurred on 5 October 2025.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Bronkhorstpruit Magistrate's Court today on five counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder.

"The suspect was arrested during a tracing operation on 21 October 2025 in Zithobeni, the township where the incident happened," the South African Police Service (SAPS) said in a statement.

"Five of the victims, who were admitted in hospital for medical attention have since been discharged, while the sixth remains in hospital," the police said.

In the incident on 5 October, two men known in the community entered the tavern and demanded that one of the patrons hand over his licensed firearm. A shot went off, and when the patrons ran outside, the suspects fired randomly. The patron with a firearm was injured and his firearm was taken.

The shooting resulted in five deaths and six serious injuries.