South Africa: Suspect in Bronkhorstspruit Tavern Shooting Arrested

23 October 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Investigations, working together with members from SAPS Bronkhorstpruit, has arrested one of the suspects wanted in a tavern shooting incident that occurred on 5 October 2025.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Bronkhorstpruit Magistrate's Court today on five counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder.

"The suspect was arrested during a tracing operation on 21 October 2025 in Zithobeni, the township where the incident happened," the South African Police Service (SAPS) said in a statement.

"Five of the victims, who were admitted in hospital for medical attention have since been discharged, while the sixth remains in hospital," the police said.

In the incident on 5 October, two men known in the community entered the tavern and demanded that one of the patrons hand over his licensed firearm. A shot went off, and when the patrons ran outside, the suspects fired randomly. The patron with a firearm was injured and his firearm was taken.

The shooting resulted in five deaths and six serious injuries.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.