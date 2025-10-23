Congo-Kinshasa/South Africa: Desiree Ellis' Absence Overshadows Banyana Banyana's 1-1 Stalemate Against DRC in Wafcon Qualifier

Banyana Banyana scored an important away goal in their Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, which they played without head coach Desiree Ellis. The tactician is deadlocked with the South African Football Association after scoffing at the terms of a contract recently offered to her by the federation.

Banyana Banyana were without their long-time coach Desiree Ellis as they drew 1-1 with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in Kinshasa on Wednesday, 22 October. The match was the opening leg of a two-game qualifier for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon).

South Africa opened the scoring on the cusp of half-time, through DRC-based attacker Kgalebane Mohlakoana. The hosts counterpunched immediately as Ruth Kipoyi equalised in injury time of the first stanza.

In the second half there were no goals and Banyana Banyana will have to finish the job off at home. The return leg is on Tuesday, 28 October in Johannesburg.

Away goal

Thinasonke Mbuli, Ellis' long-time assistant, stood in for her absent colleague in Kinshasa.

The University of the Western Cape coach was not too pleased with her team's intensity in the second-round Wafcon qualifier. South Africa received a bye in the opening round of qualification...