South Africa: Cele Tells Parliament of Beverly Hills Hotel Meeting With 'Cat' Matlala, Who He 'Knew Very Well'

Former police minister Bheki Cele says he knows organised crime accused Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala 'very well'. He met him late last year via the son of a figure involved in KwaZulu-Natal's taxi industry.

Organised crime accused Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala apparently told former police minister Bheki Cele that he was asked to depose an affidavit that would lead to the Crime Intelligence boss' arrest.

This is what Cele has testified at Parliament's ad hoc committee on Thursday, 23 October 2025.

The committee is investigating accusations that a drug trafficking cartel has infiltrated South Africa's law enforcement and politics.

Watch live: 'I know Cat Matlala very well' - Bheki Cele tells Parliament

Cele started testifying on Thursday after sidelined police minister Senzo Mchunu spent several days as a witness.

It is the first time Cele has officially and publicly spoken out about the accusations that form the core of what has developed into an unprecedented policing scandal.

'I know him well'

He acknowledged that he knows Matlala, a key figure in the scandal, "very well".

They met in December 2024.

At the time, Matlala was not facing criminal charges.

He is now accused of being a member of a drug trafficking...