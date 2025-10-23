Namibia's Wealth Must Fuel Inclusive Growth, Says Nandi-Ndaitwah

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has acknowledged that Namibia is among the world's most unequal societies.

This, she says, not only undermines human dignity but also threatens social cohesion and national security.

Nandi-Ndaitwah was speaking at the inaugural session of the Namibia Public-Private Forum, led by the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board in Windhoek on Thursday.

"Our task today is to turn wealth into well-being, to ensure that our natural endowments translate into true economic freedom for every Namibian. If harnessed with foresight and integrity, these blessings can be powerful drivers of inclusive growth and resilience," she said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said the government needs both the public and private sector to realise its goals.

"My message to you is clear: the government needs you. I need you. Namibia needs you. Let us work together to confront the challenges that stand between us and prosperity. Over the next two days, I urge you to bring forward your best ideas and boldest proposals to drive sustainable economic growth for our people," she said.

She said the business community may face difficulties, including regulatory bottlenecks, high operational costs, limited access to markets and infrastructure gaps.

For this, Nandi-Ndaitwah said the government's role is to create an enabling environment with responsive policies, modern infrastructure and predictable institutions, allowing the private sector to thrive.

"The private sector must also rise to the occasion by investing in local value chains, empowering micro, small and medium enterprises and placing community upliftment at the heart of corporate purpose," she said.

