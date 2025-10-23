Africa: Powering Africa's First Solar Ai Research Hub

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust) is partnering with international and local institutions to develop Africa's first solar-powered artificial intelligence (AI) research cluster.

The university is in advanced discussions with the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems and Karibu Kwetu Trading to establish micro-concentrated photovoltaic technology.

Micro-concentrated photovoltaic technology is a high-efficiency solar technology that uses lenses to focus sunlight onto highly efficient solar cells to achieve high concentration ratios.

Fraunhofer delivers up to 43% higher conversion efficiency, which will be aligned with Namibia's growing research and innovation ecosystem.

This will be supported by Karibu Kwetu's renewable energy expertise and Nust's academic leadership in digital transformation.

