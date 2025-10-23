Africa: Powering Africa's First Solar Ai Research Hub

23 October 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust) is partnering with international and local institutions to develop Africa's first solar-powered artificial intelligence (AI) research cluster.

The university is in advanced discussions with the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems and Karibu Kwetu Trading to establish micro-concentrated photovoltaic technology.

Micro-concentrated photovoltaic technology is a high-efficiency solar technology that uses lenses to focus sunlight onto highly efficient solar cells to achieve high concentration ratios.

Fraunhofer delivers up to 43% higher conversion efficiency, which will be aligned with Namibia's growing research and innovation ecosystem.

This will be supported by Karibu Kwetu's renewable energy expertise and Nust's academic leadership in digital transformation.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.