Namibia: Flashing Amber Lights Are Warning Signs

It seems a flashing amber traffic light as a warning is lost on far too many motorists and pedestrians in Namibia.

Here in Namibia traffic lights are colloquially known as 'robots'.

That honey-yellow or orange-coloured amber light of a robot is used worldwide as a signal to caution against a hazard ahead or danger approaching.

The amber light on robots and in a road-user setting serves to warn motorists, not only Windhoek's taxi drivers, that they are approaching a pedestrian crossing, road construction work or repairs, an intersection, or a railway crossing.

Robots are used to control traffic movement at intersections and crossings - slow down and prepare to stop.

From an early age we learn that robots incorporate three lights: red on top to signal the need to stop, green at the bottom to show all is clear to move, and amber in the middle to indicate the need to slow down and prepare to stop.

Seemingly for an ever-increasing number of motorists and pedestrians it means 'move with great haste' and 'speed before the light changes to red'.

Nowadays far too many scholars and university students have cultivated a tendency to dart across the road.

The purpose of that amber light is to manage vehicle and pedestrian movement and flow, thereby minimising the possibility of accidents and fatalities and reducing traffic congestion.

Amber lights are also used as other warning signals.

On motor vehicle dashboards it warns that safety belts are not being used, indicates possible engine malfunction, faulty brakes or battery, that airbags have been manually switched off, fuel is running low, or that the vehicle is due for a service.

In an industrial or manufacturing environment, flashing amber lights indicate imminent equipment failure and the potential loss of production if left unattended.

At dairy products and meat-processing factories it warns of cold-chain disruption requiring immediate remedial action. If left unattended, it leads to and will result in costly product spoilage.

What about those invisible amber lights that serve as warning signals in business and life in general?

Health warning signs are not uncommon and often start with a lump, bump, itch, blurred vision or an irritating cough.

But let's leave medical matters to the health professionals and stick to business.

Venturing into business is always going to be risky, but this is not the same as being reckless.

There will be ups and downs too, but long before businesses fail, those invisible amber lights start flashing and warning signs appear.

It usually starts with money, or rather the lack thereof.

For entrepreneurs the primary purpose of venturing into business is to make money, then use this to fund operations.

Just as ignoring the amber light of a robot could result in an accident, similar potential hazard lights exist in a business setting, but in business it is often too late to take corrective action.

Procrastinating and delaying the implementation of decisions, such as taking a cut in personal income, dropping marginal product lines, closing unprofitable branches and cutting staff numbers would result in business closure.

Never ignore a visible or invisible amber light - it is a warning sign after all.

- Danny Meyer is reachable at danny@smecompete.com

