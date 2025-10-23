Namibia: Events to Spice Up Your Summer

Book launches, performing arts showcases, fundraising, fun walks, beer festivals and so much more in the coming weeks, ladies and gentleman. Please do enjoy, but not too much, okay?

Today

Tonight there's a welcome cocktail by Leaders Without Borders Development Centre at the Hilton Hotel in Windhoek. Come through from 17h00 for an evening of networking.

There's a book launch tonight at Joe's Beerhouse from 17h30. Come through to see the Braine family's 'Birds of Namibia', a must-have photography book for birders, biologists and anyone captivated by Namibia's wild spaces.

It's Unam Performing Arts Showcase Week, featuring two shows tonight and Friday evening at the National Theatre of Namibia's Backstage. Third- and fourth-year students will take to the stage from 18h00 for N$50.

Vinyls Music and Arts Cafe presents Orchid Live in Concert tonight from 19h00. Entry is free.

This Weekend

On Friday, Vinyls will host 'Live With The Yesterdaye', and on Saturday they present 'Live with Ou Slow'. Both shows will start at 20h00 for N$50.

Mediclinic Windhoek is hosting the 'Walk For Good' breast cancer walk on Saturday, 25 October, starting in Heliodoor Street from 07h00. Early bird entry is N$100, while pensioners and children pay N$70.

There's another walk this Saturday from 08h00 in support of the Montessori Early Education Centre, starting at Akureyri Street, Otjomuise. Lace up your sneakers and join them for a fun walk for children.

Also this Saturday is 'In Die Bos' Beer Festival at Das Bos @ Yellowstone Trail. Entry is free from 11h00.

Immerse yourself in the soothing vibrations of healing instruments (chimes, gongs and singing bowls) this Saturday at The Yoga Shala's Sound Journey. Entry is N$200 per person who wants to be guided into a state of deep relaxation.

There's a Rooted Beginnings Hair Seminar all day this Saturday at Omidi Creative House. Expect a panel discussion featuring natural hair advocates, enthusiasts and specialists. Entry tickets range between N$80 and N$350. The theme is 'Rooted In Nature' and the dress code is shades of pink and nude.

At 14h30 this Saturday there's an open mic session at Vinyls Music and Arts Cafe. Poets, musicians and comedians seeking a platform for expression are welcome to unleash their talent for a N$30 registration fee.

Next Week

Sicilia's Restaurant and Lounge is hosting Gazza live on Friday, 31 October. Catch the crooner alongside a live acoustic band from 19h30 till late. Single tickets are N$500, a table for four is N$1 950, and tables for six are N$2 900 or N$5 000 for VIP seating. The dress code is elegant. Entry includes complimentary drinks and food platters.

Next Friday and Saturday is the Matutura Cultural Festival at Matutara, Swakopmund. The theme is 'Torchbearers of Our Culture' and will include traditional food, stories, culture and traditional dances.

Recurring

The National Theatre of Namibia is hosting the Stage Actors Training Lab 2025 every Tuesday and Thursday in the Rehearsal Room between 14h00 and 17h00. N$50-per-class tickets are only available via Webtickets.

Every week is Tipsy Tuesday at the Rabbit Hole in Windhoek. Catch drink specials and music by DJs like IcearGrooves and MVSA from noon.

Drop in on Quiz Night and flex your cerebral cortex at Piccolo Cafe and Lounge every Tuesday from 18h30. Entry is N$30 per person for groups of maximum six.

On Wednesdays you can grab two ice cold beers from the tap for the price of one at Vinyls Music and Arts Cafe.

The Speakeasy in Liliencron Street is hosting Ladies' Night every Wednesday with 50% off of all cocktails and meal options available.

And the last Wednesday weekly shindig is Comedy and Poetry Night at Sicilia's Restaurant and Lounge from 19h00. Cash prizes of up to N$1 000 are up for grabs for performers. Spots are limited.

- Anne Hambuda is a poet, writer, and social commentator. Follow her online or email her at annehambuda@gmail.com for more.

