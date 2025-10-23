Namibia: 'Omalaka' Hitmaker Dee'a to Cement His Place With New Album

Namibian gospel artist Leopold Dee'A Vatilifa is preparing to release his long-awaited album, 'Pain and Glory', marking a defining moment in his music career.

The project, which has been in development since last year, draws from personal experiences of faith, hardship and perseverance; themes that have shaped both the man and the musician behind the music.

Speaking to unWrap.Online, Dee'A, who has become a familiar presence at weddings and gospel events, says the delay in releasing the album was not a setback but part of the process.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Developing this album has been a journey of both creativity and patience," he says. "We faced creative blocks, industry changes and personal challenges along the way, but I've now found clarity and inspiration. My connection with my audience has grown and this feels like the right time to share my story."

The album, his most personal body of work yet, is expected to balance gospel influences with contemporary sounds, showcasing his versatility while staying true to his message.

"'Pain and Glory' reflects my personal growth," he says.

"It's about hope, love and resilience. Though it's rooted in gospel, I want it to resonate beyond the church audience. My goal is to bridge the gap between spiritual and mainstream music because the message is universal."

While the album promises emotional and faith filled tracks, one song in particular is expected to stand out.

"There's a love song titled 'More Joy' that I'm really excited about," Dee'A says.

"It's a beautiful, romantic track that captures the essence of love. I believe couples will connect with it. It might even become a wedding favourite."

With the year drawing to a close, Dee'A says the timing of the release feels right.

"The end of the year always carries a special kind of energy," he says.

"There's reflection, there's celebration, and I wanted the sound of this album to reflect that. It's vibrant, uplifting, and full of gratitude."

For Dee'A, 'Pain and Glory' is more than a collection of songs. It is a statement of intent.

"With this album, I want to solidify my place in the industry and inspire others," he says.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Music Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Every song carries a message meant to uplift and remind people that even in pain, there's purpose, and eventually there's glory."

The album is expected to be released early next month across major streaming platforms, accompanied by live performances in Windhoek and other towns.

Fans can anticipate an intimate yet powerful project that reflects Dee'A's journey, one that has taken him through both struggle and triumph and now towards what he hopes will be his most defining musical chapter yet.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.