Botswana: Veld Fires Ravage 50000 Hectares

Pandamatenga — Around 50,000 hectares of land in the CH9, CH8, and CH12 controlled hunting areas have been burnt by recent veldt fires that occured near Pandamatenga in the Chobe District.

Regional Manager for the Department of Forestry and Range Resources(DFRR) in Chobe, Mr Keletso Seabo has explained that the fire erupted when a local farmer burned debris at his farm in Pandamatenga on October 7.

"The fire started in CH12 and CH8 and spread quickly because of dense vegetation and strong winds," Mr Seabo said.

Fortunately, no human lives, wildlife, or livestock were lost, although grass and shrubs were severely burnt, he said. Immediately after the outbreak, DFRR officers and the Pandamatenga Ipelegeng workers were deployed to help contain the fire.

The team used fire beaters, engine air blowers, and fire balls to reduce oxygen supply to the flames. They also conducted back burning and created firebreaks to stop the fire from spreading.

Community groups, including the Pandamatenga-Lesoma-Kazungula (PALEKA) Community Trust, provided vehicles, generators, and air compressors to assist with the firefighting efforts. Local government departments and individuals also contributed manpower and additional equipment.

Mr Seabo said it took the team nine days to fully extinguish the blaze due to persistent winds. He added that the affected areas had not burned since 2023 and were covered with dense vegetation, making the fire difficult to control. He further noted that poor access routes and the presence of wildlife in the area posed risks to the firefighters.

"The affected zones are wildlife-infested, and our teams were at risk of encountering animals fleeing from the fire," he said.

Mr Seabo warned that more veld fires were likely to occur due to high temperatures and thick vegetation, following last season's good rains. He said the fire season ran from May to November, and therefore urged farmers and residents to be extremely cautious when using fire at farms, cattle posts, or safari camps.

Mr Seabo also advised the public to clear vegetation around homesteads, avoid leaving fires unattended, and always extinguish cooking or campfires completely. He also reminded farmers to obtain free burning permits from the DFRR before burning debris.

Additionally, he said farmers should avoid burning large heaps of debris at once but instead, they should burn small portions separately and have enough manpower on standby in case the fire got out of control.

BOPA