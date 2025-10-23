Kenya: Ruto Defends Revised Cybercrime Act, Says It Targets Bullies and Terrorists

Nairobi — President William Ruto has defended the revised Cybercrimes Act saying the new law is designed to protect Kenyans from online harm -- including terrorism recruitment, religious extremism, pornography, and cyberbullying -- not to curtail freedom of expression as claimed by critics.

Speaking in Laikipia Thursday during the burial of Police Inspector General Douglas Kanja's father, the President said the law responds to emerging digital threats that have inflicted real damage on society, drawing parallels with recent tragedies linked to radicalism and online manipulation.

"We are talking about the meaning of religious extremism. It brings us harm, just like what we experienced in Shakahola. We have to stop it," President Ruto said.

"We are also talking about how our young people are being terrorized on social media. It brings us harm. We must protect Kenya."

Ruto said the legislation was part of a broader national effort to strengthen digital governance and shield citizens -- especially youth -- from exploitation and psychological harm online.

Ruto said the government would not be swayed by misinformation, asserting that the state has a moral duty to regulate harmful content online while maintaining democratic freedoms.

"We must stand up to these threats and protect the nation," he said. "We must protect Kenya."

The President reaffirmed that all actions taken under the Cybercrime Act will remain subject to judicial oversight and constitutional checks, reiterating that the government's intent is to secure the country's digital space from extremism and exploitation rather than silence dissent.

His remarks came amid public debate following a High Court decision to suspend parts of Section 27 of the law, which criminalizes cyberbullying that could lead to suicide.

The amendment had been sponsored by Wajir East MP Adan Daud and passed by Parliament earlier this month.

Mental health

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah, speaking at the burial, defended the contested provision, saying it was aimed at safeguarding mental health and countering online extremism, not restricting speech.

"Our young people are dying from teenage depression because of being terrorized online through cyberbullying," Ichung'wah said. "The amendment sought to protect the children of Kenya so they do not take their own lives."

Ichung'wah accused the court of being misled by "a culture of misinformation" into suspending a clause that was already part of the original 2018 law enacted under former President Uhuru Kenyatta, and previously declared constitutional by the High Court.

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura also weighed in on the controversy, saying the new amendments to the Cybercrime Act neither curtail free expression nor grant unchecked power to government agencies.

"The power given to the National Computer and Cybercrimes Coordination Committee (NC4) to render a website or application inaccessible is subject to judicial review," Mwaura said in a statement.

"These measures strengthen Kenya's capacity to combat child pornography, terrorism propaganda, cyber-harassment, and financial fraud."

He emphasized that the law mirrors international best practices and upholds constitutional safeguards under Articles 33 and 34, which protect freedom of expression and media, subject only to lawful limitations for national security and public morality.